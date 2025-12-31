Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.3133 and last traded at $0.3133. 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 52,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3095.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) is a leading Turkish beverage company primarily engaged in the brewing of beer and production of malt. Its core product portfolio includes well-known beer brands such as Efes Pilsen, Efes Draft and Bomonti, as well as a range of specialty and seasonal brews. In addition to the brewing business, Anadolu Efes operates a malt division that supplies high-quality malt to both its own breweries and third-party clients, serving food and beverage manufacturers across multiple regions.

The company maintains a broad geographic footprint, serving domestic and international markets through a network of breweries and distribution channels.

