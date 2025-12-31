Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW) Short Interest Update

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,829 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 93,493 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,279 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,279 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Big Tree Cloud Trading Up 7.0%
Shares of DSYWW stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 6,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Big Tree Cloud has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
About Big Tree Cloud
