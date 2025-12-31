Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW) Short Interest Update

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,829 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 93,493 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,279 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,279 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Big Tree Cloud Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of DSYWW stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 6,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Big Tree Cloud has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Get Big Tree Cloud alerts:

About Big Tree Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.