iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 557 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 456 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,555 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,555 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 98.9% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.24. 2,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. SDG was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.