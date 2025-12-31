Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Short Interest Up 44.1% in December

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 279,178 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the November 30th total of 193,734 shares. Currently, 19.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,031 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 227,031 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 19.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHPH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ SHPH traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 47,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.88. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned 9.40% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

