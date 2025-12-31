Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 58,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total value of $7,928,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 576,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,741,250.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $7,572,480.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $6,871,260.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $26,499,040.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $28,475,760.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $30,318,920.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $28,135,920.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.72. 2,151,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,312. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.48.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 547.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 29.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.