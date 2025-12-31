John Hall Sells 8,000 Shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John Hall sold 8,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,189,996.64. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intapp Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. 324,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.27, a PEG ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.69. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,804,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,892,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,290,000 after purchasing an additional 343,914 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Intapp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,880,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,831,000 after buying an additional 181,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intapp by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,891,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intapp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,810,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,065,000 after buying an additional 124,978 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intapp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTA

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.