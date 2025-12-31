Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,847,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,018,724.50. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 31st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $103,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $101,360.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $102,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $102,560.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $103,040.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $104,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $106,960.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $100,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $99,840.00.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 358,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,853. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $845.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

