Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $711,921.24 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $711,921.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,225,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,753,206.88. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

On Friday, December 26th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $714,627.81.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $724,987.44.

On Monday, December 22nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $750,186.54.

On Friday, December 19th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $757,279.62.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $770,252.49.

On Monday, December 15th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $776,318.94.

On Friday, December 12th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $771,465.78.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $731,333.88.

On Monday, December 8th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $709,587.99.

On Friday, December 5th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $715,001.13.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $75.26. 1,005,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,699. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on URBN. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 target price on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.