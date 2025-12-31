SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 601,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 288,468 shares.The stock last traded at $27.60 and had previously closed at $27.74.

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $617.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.2849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 464.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

The SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund utilizes Bridgewaters All Weather strategy, diversifying across asset classes to manage risk and optimize returns in varying market conditions. The fund aims for long-term capital growth ALLW was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by State Street.

