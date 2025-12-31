SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 601,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 288,468 shares.The stock last traded at $27.60 and had previously closed at $27.74.
SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $617.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.85.
SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.2849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 464.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF
The SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund utilizes Bridgewaters All Weather strategy, diversifying across asset classes to manage risk and optimize returns in varying market conditions. The fund aims for long-term capital growth ALLW was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by State Street.
