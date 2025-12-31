Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDSB) Short Interest Down 16.8% in December

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,566 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 5,488 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,273 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,273 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDSB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fifth District Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fifth District Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ FDSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 2,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,318. Fifth District Bancorp has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $15.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. Fifth District Bancorp had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Fifth District Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth District Bancorp by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth District Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth District Bancorp by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC grew its position in Fifth District Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 142,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

Fifth District Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Vienna, Virginia. Through its principal subsidiary, Fifth District Bank, the company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and middle-market enterprises. Operating under a national bank charter, Fifth District Bancorp focuses on relationship-driven service, providing its clients with personalized financial solutions and responsive customer support.

The bank’s core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and industrial lending, mortgage banking, and wealth management.

