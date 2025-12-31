Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.57 on January 15th

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.

Essex Property Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 170.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $16.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.89. 69,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,266. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.33 and its 200 day moving average is $266.34. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $243.25 and a 52 week high of $316.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long?term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.