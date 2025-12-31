Analyzing Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) & The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG)

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garmin and The Coretec Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $6.30 billion 6.23 $1.41 billion $8.12 25.10 The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$2.31 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Garmin and The Coretec Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 2 1 2 1 2.33 The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Garmin currently has a consensus target price of $242.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Garmin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Garmin is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Volatility & Risk

Garmin has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 22.63% 19.42% 15.73% The Coretec Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Garmin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of The Coretec Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garmin beats The Coretec Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform. The company's Outdoor segment offers adventure watches, outdoor handhelds and satellite communicators, golf devices, consumer automotive devices, and dog devices, as well as InReach and Gramin response communication device. Its Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets various aircraft avionics solutions, including integrated flight decks, electronic flight displays and instrumentation, navigation and communication products, automatic flight control systems and safety-enhancing technologies, audio control systems, engine indication systems, traffic awareness and avoidance solutions, ADS-B and transponders, weather information and avoidance solutions, datalink and connectivity solutions, and various services. The company's Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fishfinders, sonar products, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays and sensors, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, audio products and accessories, digital switching products, and trolling motors. Its Auto segment offers embedded domain controllers and infotainment units; and software, map database, cameras, wearables, and automotive solutions. The company sells its products through independent retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as online webshop. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc. engages in the development of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane for electric vehicles, cleantech, and tech applications. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

