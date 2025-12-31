WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,975 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 19,168 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,180 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,180 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

HYZD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 10,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

