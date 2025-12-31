WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,975 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 19,168 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,180 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,180 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
HYZD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 10,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $22.79.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
