TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

IJT opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.79 and a 200 day moving average of $139.11. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.