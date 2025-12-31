Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after buying an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after acquiring an additional 765,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after acquiring an additional 564,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,079.84 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $997.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $845.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,155.36.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

