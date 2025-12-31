NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.4% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,777,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,724,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,774,000 after buying an additional 526,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,375,545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,786,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,896,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,414,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,467,000 after purchasing an additional 408,198 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. TD Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Argus set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.