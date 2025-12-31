Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,059 iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.6% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,179,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 338,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 95,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about iShares Gold Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity seen in IAU — traders bought a large block of call options, signaling short?term bullish bets on the ETF which can support higher prices.
- Positive Sentiment: Safe?haven flows amid rising geopolitical tensions are lifting gold and related ETFs like IAU as investors seek protection. Gold gains, silver strongly up as geopolitical tensions rise
- Positive Sentiment: Big?picture bullish research (e.g., UBS forecasting much higher nominal gold by 2026) supports risk?on positioning into physical and ETF exposure over the medium term. UBS sees $5,000 gold by Q3 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical: gold recently bounced off the 20?day moving average — a successful retest supports a near?term recovery, but a decisive break below that level would be bearish. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Key Battle at 20?Day Average Support
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and WGC analysis point to four macro drivers (rates, geopolitics, demand shifts, supply) that will shape gold’s 2026 path — useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Four key drivers will determine gold’s price trajectory in 2026 – WGC’s Artigas
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?term rebounds have been noted after heavy selling sessions, but low holiday volumes mean moves may lack conviction until normal trading resumes. Gold Price Outlook – Gold Recovers Early on Tuesday
- Negative Sentiment: Federal Reserve minutes indicating continued focus on inflation are a headwind for gold (and IAU) because higher/longer rates reduce the metal’s opportunity cost. Gold holding support as minutes show Federal Reserve remains focused on inflation in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: CME margin hikes and recent profit?taking have injected volatility and produced sharp intraday moves that can pressure ETF flows and create short?term downside risk. Gold & Silver Price Forecast: $4,360 Gold Rebounds as Margin Hike Shakes Metals Gold, silver see heavy profit taking after both hit new highs
iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1%
About iShares Gold Trust
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
