Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,059 iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.6% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,179,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 338,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 95,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Trending Headlines about iShares Gold Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1%

About iShares Gold Trust

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $85.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.