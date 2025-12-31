Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,637 Entergy Corporation $ETR

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. Entergy makes up about 0.9% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Entergy by 269.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,658,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 369.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 67,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp purchased 1,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,524.50. This trade represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Entergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.21%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

