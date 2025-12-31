Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,082 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Generate Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aercap were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Aercap in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aercap in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aercap Trading Up 0.0%

Aercap stock opened at $143.97 on Wednesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $146.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AER. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aercap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

About Aercap



AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

