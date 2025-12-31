Generate Investment Management Ltd Acquires 38,484 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 192 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 974,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,059,158.75. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $502,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,229.67. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 627,945 shares of company stock valued at $128,468,645. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.78.

NET opened at $199.75 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

