Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Michael Guest

Representative Michael Guest (Republican-Mississippi) recently sold shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY). In a filing disclosed on February 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Evolution AB (publ) stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TR – SP” account.

Representative Michael Guest also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) on 1/9/2026.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of EVVTY stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.29. 42,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,009. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $56.88 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00.

About Representative Guest

Michael Guest (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Guest (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Guest received his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University in 1992. He received his J.D. from the University of Mississippi in 1995. He served as an assistant district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties in Mississippi from 1995 to 2007. He was elected district attorney of these counties in 2007. In 2018, Guest defeated Michael Evans (D) to replace outgoing incumbent Gregg Harper (R).

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) is a Sweden?based B2B provider of live casino solutions for the global online gaming industry. Established in 2006 and headquartered in Stockholm, the company specializes in streaming real-time table games—such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat—as well as innovative game shows like Dream Catcher, Monopoly Live and Lightning Roulette. Evolution operates state-of-the-art studios equipped with professional dealers, interactive interfaces and multi-camera setups to deliver high-quality, regulated live gaming experiences to licensed online operators worldwide.

Over the years, Evolution has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and studio launches across multiple jurisdictions.

