Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on February 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on January 23rd.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/3/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 1/5/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/31/2025.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $19.62. 1,107,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $31.25.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.52). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $496.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Argus raised Harley-Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

