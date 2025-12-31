Jaime Gilinski Bacal Buys 500,000 Shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) insider Jaime Gilinski Bacal acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 per share, for a total transaction of £605,000.

Metro Bank Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 121.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.93. The stock has a market cap of £817.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.33. Metro Bank Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 76.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 138.80.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metro Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Analysts expect that Metro Bank Holdings PLC will post 521.5384615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes services.

