Wall Street Zen Downgrades Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) to Sell

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

TVRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on Tvardi Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tvardi Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Tvardi Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Tvardi Therapeutics stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. Tvardi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $39.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Tvardi Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.16% and a negative net margin of 585.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tvardi Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tvardi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Tvardi Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

