Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for HALO Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 156.95%. The firm had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $67.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $50,721,994.47. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cortney Caudill sold 4,263 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $277,904.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,325.03. The trade was a 25.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 63,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

