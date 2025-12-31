Alarum Technologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alarum Technologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 137,105 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 200,314 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 70,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alarum Technologies in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Alarum Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alarum Technologies in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

Alarum Technologies stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.47. Alarum Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Alarum Technologies had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.28%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Alarum Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarum Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Alarum Technologies by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

