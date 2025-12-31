Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERTW) Short Interest Up 45.3% in December

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,296 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 13,277 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Aeries Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AERTW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Aeries Technology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Aeries Technology alerts:

Aeries Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology Corporation develops and manufactures advanced wafer cleaning and surface preparation equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company’s product portfolio includes megasonic immersion scrubbers, spray modules, spin clean and dry systems, and related consumables designed to remove particulates, residual films and metallic contaminants from silicon wafers. These systems support critical front-end and back-end processes in wafer fabrication, ensuring high yields and reliability for integrated circuit and device manufacturers.

In addition to its core cleaning platforms, Aeries Technology expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Stratos Photonics, a provider of optical packaging and photonic device assembly equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeries Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeries Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.