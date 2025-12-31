Whitbread PLC – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread PLC – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

WTBDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Whitbread to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Whitbread from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Whitbread

Whitbread Trading Up 0.7%

About Whitbread

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc is a UK-based hospitality company primarily engaged in hotel and restaurant operations. Its flagship brand, Premier Inn, is one of the largest budget hotel chains in the United Kingdom, offering standardized accommodation across city centre and suburban locations. In addition to hotels, Whitbread operates a portfolio of food and beverage outlets, including family-oriented restaurants and pubs that cater to both leisure and business travellers.

The company’s hotel portfolio comprises hundreds of properties in the UK, alongside an established presence in Germany and select international markets under the Premier Inn banner.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.