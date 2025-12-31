Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $19.20 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 168.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor?mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

