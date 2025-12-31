UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.2450. 31,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 101,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, trading in the United States under the ticker UPMMY, is a Finland-based company operating in the forest industry with a broad portfolio of renewable and recyclable products. Established through the 1996 merger of Kymmene Corporation and Repola Ltd, UPM has developed from a traditional paper and pulp producer into a diversified bioeconomy leader. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company employs thousands of professionals worldwide and is led by President and CEO Jussi Pesonen, who has been at the helm since 2004.

UPM’s core operations span multiple business segments, including UPM Biorefining, which produces pulp, paper, and renewable energy; UPM Raflatac, specializing in self-adhesive label materials; and UPM Specialty Papers, offering coated and uncoated paper grades for commercial printing and industrial use.

