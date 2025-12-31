NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Trading Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

NORMA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE is a Germany?based specialist in engineered joining technology, offering a comprehensive range of clamps, connectors, fluid systems and assembly solutions. The company’s products are designed to support fluid and air transfer applications, meeting the rigorous demands of sectors such as automotive, commercial vehicles, aerospace, off?highway, building and household appliances, as well as water management, oil and gas, and chemical processing. NORMA Group’s solutions include hose couplings, quick connectors, constant tension clamps and profile inverted flange systems, all engineered for reliability under pressure, temperature fluctuation and vibration.

Established in the mid?20th century and headquartered in Maintal, Germany, NORMA Group has developed its global footprint through a combination of internal expansion and strategic acquisitions.

