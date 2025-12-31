Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.01. 5,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 11,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.3380.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEGXF

Aecon Group Trading Down 1.4%

Aecon Group Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36.

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, trading on the OTC market under the symbol AEGXF, is one of Canada’s leading publicly listed infrastructure development and construction companies. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Aecon delivers services across a broad spectrum of sectors, including transportation, energy, mining, and urban development. Since its origins in the late 19th century, Aecon has grown through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions into a full-service contractor capable of executing projects of varying complexity and scale.

The company’s core business is organized into three main segments: Infrastructure, Urban Development and Concessions, and Industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.