BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.5780 and last traded at $0.5780. Approximately 9,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5679.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.59.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences, Inc develops and markets precision instrumentation and proprietary technologies for the production and application of nanoscale materials. Its core platform employs nozzle-driven electrohydrodynamic processes to generate and deposit nanofibers, nanowires and nanoparticles with tight control over diameter, morphology and spatial arrangement. By tailoring electric field parameters and solution properties, the technology enables reproducible fabrication of structures at the nanometer scale.

The company’s product portfolio includes desktop electrospinning systems for nanofiber fabrication, electrospray modules for nanoparticle synthesis and integrated tools for bioprinting and surface patterning.

