M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.40 and last traded at GBX 95.20. 235,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 447,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.

M&G Credit Income Investment Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.21. The firm has a market cap of £188.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&G Credit Income Investment

In related news, insider Richard Boleat acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 94 per share, for a total transaction of £9,588. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&G Credit Income Investment Company Profile

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

