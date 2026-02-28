Analysts Set AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) PT at $651.77

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $651.7727.

Several research firms have issued reports on APP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,402.28. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,120,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,746,000 after buying an additional 166,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,904,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,721,000 after acquiring an additional 52,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,269,000 after acquiring an additional 448,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,386,000 after acquiring an additional 212,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,561,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,551,000 after acquiring an additional 538,806 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $434.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

