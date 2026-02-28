Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target at $137.32

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.3235.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.50 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Airlines Trading Down 8.7%
Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $106.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Recent operational and earnings strength underpin longer?term momentum — analysts and screens highlight UAL as a momentum/GARP candidate and the stock has shown strong multi?year returns, supporting investor confidence. Here’s Why United Airlines (UAL) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Multi?period share gains and a debate about valuation mean some investors view pullbacks as buying opportunities given past performance and industry position. Is It Too Late To Consider United Airlines Holdings (UAL) After Its Strong 1?Year Run?
- Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed its price target to $148 from $154 but reiterated a Buy rating — a mild signal that upside estimates were tightened after review of filings, yet the analyst view remains constructive. Jefferies Cuts United Airlines (UAL) Target to $148, Sees Strong Travel Demand
- Negative Sentiment: Crude oil rallied to a multi?month high, lifting jet?fuel expectations and prompting a selloff in airlines; this is the primary reason UAL shares are trading lower today. Why United Airlines (UAL) Shares Are Trading Lower Today
- Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch notes United led S&P decliners and was headed for its biggest one?day drop in about 10 months as broader market jitters amplified the impact of rising oil. United’s stock and other airline shares get a reality check from rising oil prices, market jitters
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks and other market reports show UAL fell more steeply than the broader market in the latest session, illustrating that sector?specific cost pressures (fuel) are driving outsized moves versus indices. United Airlines (UAL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need To Know
United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.
In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.
