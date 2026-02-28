Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target at $137.32

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.3235.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.50 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,892,465.10. This trade represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $106.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

