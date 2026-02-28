JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394,839 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $38,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 68.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,753,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 108,941 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 190.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,319,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,580,000 after buying an additional 865,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,250. The trade was a 15.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 131,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,764.90. This represents a 8.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,450 shares of company stock valued at $937,883. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

