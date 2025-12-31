China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.5816 and last traded at $0.5816. 22,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 25,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5830.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (OTCMKTS: SNPMF), commonly known as Sinopec, is one of China’s largest integrated energy and chemical companies. Established in 1998 and headquartered in Beijing, Sinopec operates across the full hydrocarbon value chain, encompassing exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, refining, marketing and distribution of petroleum products, as well as the manufacture of a broad array of petrochemicals. The company manages extensive refining facilities, petrochemical complexes and a nationwide retail network of service stations.

On the upstream side, Sinopec engages in onshore and offshore exploration and production activities through joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries.

