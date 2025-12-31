International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 1,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPCFF. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of International Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of International Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30.

International Petroleum Corporation (OTCMKTS: IPCFF) is an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on acquiring, exploring, developing and producing hydrocarbon assets in Southeast Asia and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, the company builds value through selective exploration and development projects that leverage its operational expertise and strategic partnerships.

The company’s core producing assets are located offshore in the Gulf of Thailand, where it holds interests in the S1 and S2 concessions.

