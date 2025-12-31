Short Interest in Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG) Declines By 29.4%

Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 235,581 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 333,897 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE YSG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. 307,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,477. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $372.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -2.11.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $140.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 37.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,241,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Yatsen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a Shanghai-based beauty and personal care company founded in 2016. The firm operates as a digital-first cosmetics provider, designing, developing and marketing its own brands to a primarily Chinese consumer base. Since its inception, Yatsen has focused on leveraging data analytics and social media engagement to drive product innovation and brand awareness.

The company’s core portfolio includes Perfect Diary, a color-cosmetics brand offering lipsticks, eyeshadows, foundations and related accessories; Little Ondine, which specializes in nail lacquers and nail care products; Winona, a sensitive-skin skincare line; and Abby’s Choice, which features targeted skincare treatments.

