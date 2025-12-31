Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Short Interest Up 41.2% in December

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,380 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 33,549 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $167,000.

FIVA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 144,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,958. The company has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18.

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

