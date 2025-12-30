Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,873 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 63,038 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 436,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 436,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGSD remained flat at $26.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 613,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,369. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1208 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

