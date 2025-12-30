iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,273 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 12,324 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,861 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,861 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 219,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,927 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 789,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 63,360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IBTP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. 32,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,659. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.0893 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (IBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2034 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2034. The fund will terminate in December 2034. IBTP was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

