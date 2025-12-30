Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Grows By 31.7%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 823 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 625 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after buying an additional 34,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.48. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $81.18.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%.

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology. FSZ was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

