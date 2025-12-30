International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 154,136 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 211,185 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

International General Insurance Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of International General Insurance stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,686. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.17. International General Insurance has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 23.76%. As a group, analysts expect that International General Insurance will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 7.25%.

International General Insurance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of International General Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in International General Insurance by 4.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of International General Insurance by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on International General Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IGIC

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is a global specialty insurer and reinsurer focused on underwriting a diverse portfolio of property and casualty risks. Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, the company provides tailored risk solutions across a broad range of industry sectors. IGIC operates within the excess and surplus lines market, leveraging specialized expertise to cover complex and hard-to-place risks that fall outside the scope of standard commercial insurance.

Founded in 1988, IGIC has grown its product offering to include marine, energy, aviation, construction, professional liability and credit & surety lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.