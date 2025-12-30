KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KBAB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.05

KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KBAB – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 34.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ KBAB traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. 45,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,390. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 9.86.

KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile

KraneShares Trust – KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund uses derivatives such as options and swaps to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. KraneShares Trust – KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF is domiciled in the United States.

