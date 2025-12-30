KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KBAB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.05

KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KBAB – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 34.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ KBAB traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. 45,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,390. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 9.86.
KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile
