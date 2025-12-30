Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) CEO Sells $753,000.00 in Stock

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) CEO James John Walker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,283,000. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

NNE stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. 2,906,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 7.19.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NNE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 65.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,547,000 after buying an additional 516,129 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 11,676.8% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,726,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,564,000 after buying an additional 1,711,592 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,935,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.