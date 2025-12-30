Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Declines By 40.2%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,146 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 10,286 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 4.6%
Shares of OXBRW stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.90.
About Oxbridge Re
