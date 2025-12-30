Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Declines By 40.2%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,146 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 10,286 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of OXBRW stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.90.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.