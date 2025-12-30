F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $289,146.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.86, for a total value of $289,146.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,716.38. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $286,269.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $293,883.60.

On Monday, December 8th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.66, for a total transaction of $276,012.60.

On Monday, December 1st, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $263,058.90.

On Monday, November 24th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.91, for a total transaction of $260,750.10.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $252,458.40.

On Monday, November 3rd, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $2,077,670.04.

FFIV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.37. 922,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.13. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $346.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

