Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,479,000.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eric Sprott purchased 100,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $2,479,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 30,856,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,928,966.08. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Sprott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Eric Sprott acquired 400,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,080,000.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Eric Sprott bought 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,986,000.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Eric Sprott bought 150,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $2,446,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Eric Sprott purchased 220,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $3,212,000.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Eric Sprott purchased 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Eric Sprott acquired 40,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Eric Sprott acquired 120,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $1,483,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eric Sprott bought 60,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $698,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Eric Sprott bought 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,522,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Eric Sprott purchased 2,340,824 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $24,110,487.20.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Hycroft Mining stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,844. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 18.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,566,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 871,030 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 43.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 882,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 268,633 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

